Tesla Stock Crashed Today. Why Elon Musk Thinks It's Time to Buy.

Key Points Tesla didn't impress investors with its quarterly update.

CEO Elon Musk also warned of some turbulent days ahead.

Another Musk prediction might have Tesla bulls excited.

Investors knew electric vehicle (EV) sales have been slumping for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The EV leader announced a 13.5% year-over-year drop in second-quarter deliveries on July 2. Yet the stock is tanking today after Tesla reported its full second-quarter financial update today.

Shares dropped as much as 10% before paring some of that loss. As of midday trading, Tesla stock was still down by about 9% after what was considered a disappointing report. Tesla bulls still might have a reason to buy the dip, however.

The robotaxi rollout is on track

While investors already knew deliveries were down 13.5%, there was further disappointment in seeing automotive revenue decline by 16% versus the year-ago period. That shows increasing pressure on vehicle pricing. Gross profit margin declined year over year as a result.

That wasn't the end of the bad news, either. Free cash flow was just $100 million in the second quarter. Even its previously fast-growing energy generation and storage business reported a 7.5% revenue drop versus last year.

CEO Elon Musk focused on the future in the earnings conference call, and Tesla bulls probably liked what he said. Musk stated: "I think we will probably have autonomous ride-hailing in probably half the population of the US by the end of the year. That's at least our goal, subject to regulatory approvals. I think we will technically be able to do it."

Pump the brakes on Tesla

Tesla's robotaxi business is what Tesla bulls are counting on. Some analysts think autonomous ride-hailing services could become a trillion-dollar business. While there could be much competition for that market, Tesla could become a major player, with voluminous amounts of data from its EVs already on the road.

Elon Musk has made bold predictions that haven't always materialized. Risk-tolerant investors might want to buy today's dip with a proper allocation based on that potential robotaxi market. But it shouldn't come as a surprise if the predicted rollout of Tesla robotaxis isn't as big or as fast as Musk predicted yesterday.

Howard Smith has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

