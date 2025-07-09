Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation

Some controversy has resurfaced in the stock market as President Trump rolled out the One Big Beautiful Bill, which will likely create a new wave of debt to be added to the United States economy. However, the main difference with this bill is that most of this newly injected capital is aimed at positive return projects rather than pursuits that won’t stimulate many areas of the economy.

One of these areas is taxes; nothing stimulates production and spending like a more favorable tax positioning in any economy, which is where investors need to place their attention when it comes to understanding this new bill. Overall, there are numerous benefits in the details of the tax implications, but one targeted aspect will make some names in the automotive sector winners in the coming months and quarters.

The most obvious one, of course, is Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). Tesla has significantly increased its market share in the electric vehicle (EV) sector through cutting-edge technology and strong consumer appeal, positioning that will benefit it from the new bill's tax advantages for Tesla buyers. These themes are already influencing, and will continue to influence, the stock’s performance.

How Tesla Benefits From the New Bill

Under the new legislative action, a tax break will be implemented for all vehicles assembled in the United States, regardless of where their parts are sourced, as long as the final assembly occurs domestically. With this in mind, Tesla is perfectly positioned to qualify its customers for this benefit.

Considering how popular and accessible Tesla vehicles have become in the United States, any additional tax incentives—such as federal EV credits for U.S.-assembled models—could further boost demand. The potential savings on ownership costs may become more apparent to consumers, especially if Tesla highlights these benefits during the financing stage of the sales process.

Following the new implementation, Tesla shares have increased by just under 1.5% so far this week, surpassing the broader S&P 500 index by 1.7%. Achieving this during a period of heightened uncertainty caused by ongoing tariff negotiations and other economic factors is no easy task.

However, when it comes to potential upside, investors have seen only a fraction of what Tesla could truly accomplish in this new favorable environment, as this tax break catalyst has not yet been fully priced into the company’s valuation.

The Market’s Take on Tesla Stock

Compared to other large-cap names in the technology space, Tesla offers a wide margin for investors to benefit from a “catch-up” rotation. As the stock still trades at only 62% of its 52-week high, it offers both upside and an attractive margin of safety, given the limited downside it could experience in the future.

These are the sort of asymmetric returns that investors love to act on in the rare occasions that the markets offer them, which is why acclaimed Wedbush analyst Dan Ives decided to reiterate his Outperform rating on Tesla stock as of early July 2025.

Not only does the rating convey an optimistic note regarding the new bill, but it also includes his price target of $500 per share, which would call for a new 52-week high, along with a net implied upside of 70% from the current stock price. What happens when the momentum for Tesla stock gets going could be confirmation that investors may already be too late.

Meeting these expectations and surpassing fundamentals driven by these tax breaks, the stock's performance could trigger new buying activity from institutional investors who typically seek such breakouts and bullish momentum stocks. However, when these positions are reported, it will be too late for retail investors to take action.

Currently, Tesla's 163.4x price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio places it at a significant premium over the average 23.8x valuation multiple in the automotive industry, and there’s a strong reason for this premium: a differentiated product, superior market share, and the right size to capitalize on these new tax incentives.

The markets are usually willing to overpay for stocks they believe can outperform the rest of the market and peer group in the near future. It looks like Tesla has all of the right components for this to be the case moving forward, showing investors why this new fundamental change could fulfill the $500 valuation if not more.

