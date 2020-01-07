Tesla Stock Climbs as Elon Musk Reveals Plans for China Expansion

Tesla stock climbed in premarket trading as the company delivered the first cars from its Shanghai factory to customers and Elon Musk revealed plans for a design center in China.

Tesla stock climbed in premarket trading as the company delivered the first cars from its Shanghai factory to customers and Elon Musk revealed plans for a design center in China.

Tesla stock climbed in premarket trading as the company delivered the first cars from its Shanghai factory to customers and Elon Musk revealed plans for a design center in China.

At a ceremony in the factory on Tuesday, Musk said Tesla will open a design and engineering center in China to design a future model to be sold world-wide but gave no further details. The CEO also launched the new Model Y SUV program by beginning a striptease to reveal a T-shirt with a cartoon of the factory.

The stock, which has roared to record highs recently following strong vehicle delivery figures in the fourth quarter, rose 1.8% to $459.69 in premarket trading.

Tesla delivered the first Model 3 electric cars built at its new Shanghai Gigafactory facility to employees at the end of December. The first customers, dressed in red Tesla T-shirts drove off from the factory on Tuesday, after being thanked by CEO and co-founder Musk.

The company expects to eventually produce 1,000 cars a week from the Shanghai factory.

Musk unveiled plans to further expand into China by setting up a design and engineering center in the world’s second largest economy to “create a car for world-wide sale.”

Jeffrey Osborne, an analyst at broker Cowen, wrote in a note last month, that the China factory launch meant Tesla was immune from import duty on Shanghai-built models—sidestepping the potential impacts of the U.S.-China trade war. However, Osborne was skeptical of demand meeting 5,000 vehicles—a figure mentioned by Musk on an earnings call.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.