Tesla Stock: The Bulls Are Winning…For Now

After consolidating for most of October, shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) are once again knocking on the door of a potential breakout. The stock closed around $450 on Monday, Oct. 27, only a few percent shy of the $470 high from earlier in the month, and there are reasons to think more gains could be on the way.

At first glance, last week’s earnings report was mixed, showing steady delivery growth but continued margin compression. However, the market’s reaction has been surprisingly resilient. Rather than selling off, Tesla has held onto, and even added to, its recent gains, a sign that investor sentiment remains firmly tilted to the bullish side.

The question now is whether this setup marks the start of a new leg higher or just a pause before momentum fades again. Let’s jump in and take a closer look.

Sign #1: The Technicals Support the Upside Argument for Tesla

The first reason to think the bulls are in control is the chart. Tesla’s price action over the past month has been textbook consolidation following a strong run, where every dip was bought up. After more than doubling in price since April, the stock has spent October moving in a tight range mostly between $420 and $460, digesting gains and cooling off from September’s overbought levels.

With the MACD on the verge of a bullish crossover and the RSI again turning north from a neutral 58 reading, the setup looks primed for a retest of the highs. The fact that buyers stepped in repeatedly at $420 over the past couple of weeks suggests that the smart money is accumulating shares rather than exiting.

In short, the recent consolidation appears to have built a base rather than a ceiling, and the bears have been nowhere to be seen. If Tesla can manage to push through $470 with conviction in the coming sessions, there’s a strong argument for them to soon be testing their all-time high around $490.

Sign #2: Analysts Remain Overwhelmingly Bullish on TSLA

A second sign of strength comes from Wall Street itself. Despite last week’s earnings report's miss on EPS, many analysts reiterated their Buy or equivalent ratings on Tesla shares in the aftermath. For example, New Street Research and Cantor Fitzgerald did exactly that, with price targets reaching up to $520.

They, and all the rest of the bulls, remain optimistic on the durability of Tesla’s growth story, its enviable leadership position across its core markets, and its stock’s ability to consistently prove the bears wrong.

It could be argued that in recent years, for every one reason the stock has to rally, there have been five reasons for it to sell off, yet upwards it has run. Going into the final few weeks of the year, it’s still just as hard to bet against Tesla in the short or long term.

1 Sign The Bulls Are Not in Control

However, there’s still one clear warning sign: valuation. Tesla’s price-to-earnings ratio is now above 300, the highest in more than four years. It’s also far higher than virtually every other large-cap automaker and even higher than many high-growth tech stocks.

As we’ve repeatedly warned, that kind of multiple leaves little room for missteps.

While the bearish analysts are easily outnumbered, their updates are still worth paying attention to. Last week, the team at Evercore ISI maintained its Neutral rating while cutting its price target to $235. Calling for nearly a 50% drop is a serious position to be taking, especially with Tesla shares having steadily gained 100% over the past six months.

To be fair, though, while the risk to the downside is real, especially if any new cracks start showing in the fundamentals, it would take a major stumble to trigger that kind of drop.

Can Tesla Maintain Momentum Into the New Year?

The reality is that, for now at least, Tesla’s long-term story remains intact: it’s the dominant EV brand, has proven itself remarkably resilient, and still has the potential to transform multiple industries. But even great companies can stagnate when expectations run too high.

Still, the setup is bullish, but the margin for error is thin, and the next few weeks will be critical. If the bulls can push through $470 and sustain it, the market will likely treat that as confirmation of renewed strength. If not, a retracement toward $430, or below, could follow as investors take some profits off the table ahead of the new year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.