Tesla steps up recruiting in Thailand as EV competition heats up

BANGKOK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O is stepping up recruitment in Thailand, Southeast's Asia automotive hub, with the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker looking to hire a business development manager and recruiters, its website shows.

The job announcements come as demand and interest for EVs in Thailand picks up due to concerns over high energy prices and with government consumer incentives.

Nearly 20 Bangkok-based jobs including a home charging developer were advertised on its website and the position of a charging infrastructure lead was posted on LinkedIn on Monday.

Other vacancies were for vehicle technicians, customer service and a parts adviser.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Thailand is not expected to be a production site for Tesla for now, though the government has been promoting sales of EVs and there is speculation the company might set up official showrooms.

Thailand is Asia's fourth-largest auto assembly and export hub for companies like Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T and Honda Motor Co Ltd 7267.T.

It produces about 1.5 million to 2 million vehicles annually, of which about half of which are exported.

Domestic demand for EVs is a crucial part of a Thai government strategy to preserve its status as a top regional automaker. The government is targeting production of 725,000 EVs a year, or 30% of total vehicle output, by 2030.

Chinese automakers have began selling EVs in Thailand at what customers say are affordable prices. Great Wall Motors 2333.HK launched its ORA Good Cat model at the annual motor show for 828,500 baht ($22,600).

Great Wall Motors has said it plans to produce the model in Thailand in 2024.

China's Hozon Auto last month unveiled the NETA V for 549,000 baht ($15,000), matching starting prices for traditional vehicles.

Meanwhile, Indonesian President Joko Widodo in August urged Tesla to manufacture its cars and batteries, in his country.

($1 = 36.5600 baht)

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Ed Davies)

