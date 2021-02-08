US Markets
Tesla stashes $1.5 bln in bitcoin, to accept as payment for cars soon

Subrat Patnaik Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MICHELE TANTUSSI

Tesla Inc said on Monday it had invested around $1.5 billion in bitcoin and expected to begin accepting payment for its cars and other products with it in the near future, prompting a 7% jump in the electronic currency.

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O said on Monday it had invested around $1.5 billion in bitcoin and expected to begin accepting payment for its cars and other products with it in the near future, prompting a 7% jump in the electronic currency.

Tesla said in a filing the decision was part of its broad investment policy as a company and was aimed at diversifying and maximizing its returns on cash.

It said it had invested an aggregate $1.5 billion in bitcoin under the changed policy and could "acquire and hold digital assets from time to time or long-term".

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP surged after Tesla made the disclosure to hit a record high.(https://bit.ly/3q53p1m)

