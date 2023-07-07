News & Insights

Tesla starts to lay off some workers at China factory - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

July 07, 2023 — 12:20 am EDT

Written by Shubhendu Deshmukh, Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

July 7 (Reuters) - Electric car maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O is laying off some battery production workers at its Shanghai plant, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

It was not clear how many workers may be let go, or the specific reasons behind the layoffs, according to the report.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The layoffs were first reported by a local online news portal, Deep Analysis, on Thursday, which said that less than 1,000 workers were employed on the factory's two battery production lines.

Tesla's Gigafactory Shanghai, its largest and most productive plant, employs around 20,000 workers, including those in assembly building the Model Y and Model 3.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

