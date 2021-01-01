Tesla Starts Selling China-made Model Y SUVs : Reports

Markets
(RTTNews) - Luxury electric car maker Tesla has started selling China-made Model Y sport-utility vehicles and set the starting price for the SUV at 339,900 yuan or about $52,000, according to reports.

The company reportedly set the starting price for Model Y Performance SUV at 369,900 yuan.

China provides subsidies for electric vehicles as the country seeks to combat pollution from petrol or diesel vehicles. The Model 3 sedan qualifies for the subsidy, while the Model Y doesn't.

Tesla also launched a modified Model 3 sedan that remained at a post-subsidy price of 249,900 yuan for the basic version, the reports said.

