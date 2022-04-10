US Markets
Tesla sold a 65,814 China-made vehicles in March -CPCA

SHANGHAI, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O sold 65,814 China-made vehicles in March, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Monday.

CPCA said passenger car sales in March in China totalled 1.61 million, down 10.9% from a year earlier.

