Tesla sold 78,906 China-made vehicles in June -CPCA

SHANGHAI, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla TSLA.O sold 78,906 Chinese-made vehicles in June, including 968 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Friday.

CPCA also said passenger car sales in June in China totalled 1.97 million, up 22% from a year earlier.

