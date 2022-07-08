US Markets
TSLA

Tesla sold 78,906 China-made vehicles in June -CPCA

Contributors
Zhang Yan Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla sold 78,906 Chinese-made vehicles in June, including 968 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Friday.

Corrects to read June (not May) in headline

SHANGHAI, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla TSLA.O sold 78,906 Chinese-made vehicles in June, including 968 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Friday.

CPCA also said passenger car sales in June in China totalled 1.97 million, up 22% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh, editing by Mark Heinrich)

((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular