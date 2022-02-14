Tesla sold 59,845 China-made vehicles in January -CPCA

Adds

BEIJING, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O sold 59,845 China-made vehicles in January, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Monday.

Tesla, which is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 70,847 China-made vehicles in December.

Chinese EV makers Nio Inc NIO.N delivered 9,652 cars in January, increasing by 33.6% year on year, and Xpeng Inc 9868.HK delivered 12,922 vehicles.

CPCA said passenger car sales in January in China totalled 2.11 million, down 4.5% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Susan Fenton)

