US Markets
TSLA

Tesla sold 59,845 China-made vehicles in January -CPCA

Contributors
Sophie Yu Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 59,845 China-made vehicles in January, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Monday.

Adds

BEIJING, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O sold 59,845 China-made vehicles in January, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Monday.

Tesla, which is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 70,847 China-made vehicles in December.

Chinese EV makers Nio Inc NIO.N delivered 9,652 cars in January, increasing by 33.6% year on year, and Xpeng Inc 9868.HK delivered 12,922 vehicles.

CPCA said passenger car sales in January in China totalled 2.11 million, down 4.5% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Sophie.Yu@thomsonreuters.com; 861056692136;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA NIO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular