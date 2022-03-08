US Markets
Tesla sold 56,515 China-made vehicles in February - CPCA

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

BEIJING, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O sold 56,515 China-made vehicles in February, including 33,315 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.

Tesla, which has made Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai since 2019, sold 59,845 China-made vehicles in January.

Chinese NEV maker Nio Inc NIO.N delivered 6,131 cars in February, up 9.9% year on year. Li Auto L87Ay.F delivered 8,414 and Xpeng Inc 9868.HK delivered 6,225 vehicles, rising year on year by 265.8% and 180% respectively.

CPCA said passenger car sales in February in China totalled 1.27 million, up 4.7% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh; Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

