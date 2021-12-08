Tesla sold 52,859 China-made vehicles in November -CPCA

Adds more EV sales numbers

BEIJING, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O sold 52,859 China-made vehicles in November, including 21,127 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Wednesday.

Tesla, which is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 54,391 China-made vehicles in October, including 40,666 that were exported.

Chinese EV makers Nio Inc NIO.N 10,878 cars last month, a monthly record high, and Xpeng Inc 9868.HK delivered 15,613 vehicles. Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE said it sold over 14,000 ID. series EVs in China in November.

CPCA said passenger car sales in November in China totalled 1.85 million, down 12.5% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)

((Sophie.Yu@thomsonreuters.com; 861056692136;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.