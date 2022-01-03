Tesla Smashes Vehicle Delivery Expectations

Tesla (TSLA) hasn't yet announced Q4 earnings, but yesterday, the company proudly touted its vehicle deliveries for the quarter and the year. In Q4, Tesla delivered over 308,000 vehicles, showing 27.6% quarter-over-quarter growth in deliveries. In full year 2021, it delivered 936,172 vehicles, above consensus estimates of 893,755.

This represents a massive increase over last year's numbers. In 2020, Tesla delivered 499,647 cars. That's a growth of 87% year-over-year, at a time when supply shortages plagued car manufacturers across the globe.

In fact, Tesla has been steadily increasing its deliveries of cars year-over-year since its debut in 2008. The COVID-19 pandemic does not seem to have slowed down the company, and it appears to sail past multiple concerns about its cars' safety, as well. It seems that Tesla's enduring popularity matches the company's facility at producing cars.

Tesla Earnings

The company's EPS for Q4 2021 is estimated to reach $1.92. Tesla's earnings beat estimates in the last three quarters, and given its unexpectedly high number of car deliveries, it will likely beat estimates again in Q4.

Despite its recent successes, analysts are not overly enthusiastic about the stock. Tesla's analyst rating consensus is a Moderate Buy, with only 14 out of 26 analysts rating it a Buy.

Yesterday, RBC analyst Joseph Spak rated it a Hold, and today, J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman called a Sell on Tesla stock, even while raising the price target from $250 to $295. Brinkman cited his concerns with the company's high valuation, as well as with risks involved in Tesla's entry into higher volume segments with lower price points.

