Tesla Slips After Hours Despite Q1 Earnings Beat

On Monday after market hours, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported a quarter that smashed the company's previous records for production and deliveries, while crushing profitability estimates. But skeptical investors traded the company's stock down regardless.

The company booked first-quarter revenue of $10.39 billion, which was a sturdy 74% higher year over year. That was on the back of a 109% increase in total vehicle deliveries during the period to a new high of 184,800. Adjusted net profit more than quadrupled over that stretch of time to hit $1.05 billion, or $0.93 per share.

Image source: Tesla Motors.

The latter number trounced the average analyst estimate of $0.80. However, the top-line figure fell just short of the $10.42 billion forecast by those prognosticators. That very well could have been the reason for the market's negative reaction to the news; many investors, after all, have extremely high expectations for Tesla, particularly after the publication of those delivery statistics (which occurred earlier this month).

The company still has lofty ambitions to get many more of its vehicles on the road. In its letter to shareholders regarding the first-quarter results, Tesla wrote that -- in accordance with remarks made by CEO Elon Musk in January -- it still plans to hit 50% average annual growth in total deliveries over the next few years. At certain points such as this year, the company added, it should exceed that goal.

None of this was stopping a slump in Tesla's share price after the results were unveiled. The company's stock was down by nearly 2% in early post-market trading Monday.

10 stocks we like better than Tesla

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.