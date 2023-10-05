News & Insights

Tesla slashes prices of Model 3, Models Y vehicles in US

Credit: REUTERS/ANGELIKA WARMUTH

October 05, 2023 — 10:52 pm EDT

Written by Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Elon Musk-led Tesla TSLA.O on Thursday cut prices of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the U.S. in a range of 2.65% to 4.23%, according to the electric vehicle (EV) maker's website.

Tesla cut the prices for its Model 3 sedan to $38,990 from $40,240, while the price for its Model Y long-range vehicle was cut to $48,490 from $50,490, the website showed.

The company also cut prices for its Model Y performance variant to $52,490 from $54,490.

Model 3 long range's price went down to $45,990 from $47,240 and Model 3 performance to $50,990 from $53,240.

The price for the base Model Y, which Tesla reintroduced earlier this week, remained the same at $43,990. Prices for the higher-priced Model S and Model X did not change either.

This is the first time that the EV maker has cut prices of any of its models in the U.S. since early September, when it slashed the prices for its premium Model S and Model X cars.

