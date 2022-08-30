US Markets
Tesla slashes delivery waiting time for some Model Ys in China

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

SHANGHAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O has shortened delivery waiting times for its rear-wheel drive Model Ys in China to one to four weeks, it said on its Chinese website, the second change in less than a month.

The U.S. automaker previously slashed the waiting time for the same version of Model Y cars to four to eight weeks in China as it ramped up output at its Shanghai plant after upgrading production lines.

Buyers of other versions of the SUV and Model 3 sedans still need to wait for 12 to 20 weeks after placing their orders, the website showed.

