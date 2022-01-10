Tesla signs deal for first U.S. supply of nickel with Talon Metals

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O on Monday said it has signed its first U.S. supply deal for nickel, choosing Talon Metals Corp's TLO.TO Tamarack mine project in Minnesota because of plans to make the electric vehicle battery metal using a process it considers more environmentally friendly.

Tesla will buy 75,000 tonnes of nickel over six years. The automaker will also buy cobalt and iron ore from Talon.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

