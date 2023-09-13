News & Insights

US Markets
EPOW

Tesla shows interest in Sunrise New Energy's battery components

Credit: REUTERS/SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE

September 13, 2023 — 11:05 am EDT

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters ->

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Battery components maker Sunrise New Energy EPOW.O said on Wednesday that it had received interest for its products from electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O.

Sunrise shares rose as much as 11% to $1.87 in morning trade.

The China-based company, through its joint venture, manufactures and sells graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. Tesla uses lithium-ion batteries to power its cars.

Sunrise's joint venture is also constructing a 260,543 m2 manufacturing plant in China's Guizhou province.

Sunrise said it had received request from Tesla's battery raw materials team to provide technology details, manufacture plans and available capacity for its products.

Tesla has been making supply deals with lithium companies including Liontown Resources LTR.AX and Core Lithium CXO.AX to meet raw material demand for its vehicles.

Sunrise also said on Wednesday it had applied for two patents for its hard carbon composite materials this month. So far, the company has been granted 25 patents.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Tanay.Dhumal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/TanayDhumal;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EPOW
TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.