Tesla Showed Why It's Much More Than Just a Car Company

In this week's video, I cover everything you need to know about news related to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) during the week of Jan. 23. Today's video will focus more on Tesla's earnings and my expectations for the year.

You can find last week's summary here.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Jan. 26, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Intel

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Intel wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.