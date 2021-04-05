Tesla shares surge on record electric cars deliveries in first qtr

Adds background on deliveries, analyst comment, updates shares

April 5 (Reuters) - Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA.O surged nearly 8% in pre-market trading on Monday, after the world's most valuable carmaker posted record deliveries as a solid demand for its electric cars offset the impact of a global shortage of chips.

The electric-car maker said on Friday it was encouraged by the strong reception of its Model Y crossover in China and it was quickly progressing to full production capacity.

Tesla's ability to produce roughly the same amount of vehicles in the first quarter as in the fourth quarter "stands out relative to the trend in global light vehicle production", J.P.Morgan analysts wrote in a note.

Tesla delivered 184,800 vehicles globally during the first quarter of 2021, above estimates of 177,822 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

Shares of Tesla were up nearly 8% at $714 in trading before the bell, while other EV makers, including NIO Inc NIO.N and Workhorse Group WKHS.O, were up between 1% and 4%.

