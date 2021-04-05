US Markets
TSLA

Tesla shares surge after electric carmaker posts record deliveries

Contributor
Subrat Patnaik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Shares of Tesla Inc were up about 7.5% in pre-market trading on Monday, after the world's most valuable carmaker posted record deliveries as a solid demand for its electric cars offset the impact of a global shortage of auto parts.

Tesla delivered 184,800 vehicles globally during the first quarter, above estimates of 177,822 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((subrat.patnaik@tr.com; Twitter: @Subrat_Patnaik;))

