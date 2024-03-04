Tesla shares skid after Feb China sales slump

San Francisco , March 4 (Reuters) - Shares of Tesla TSLA.O fell more than 7% on Monday after its China sales slumped in February from a year earlier, amid rising competition and a sales slowdown during the Lunar New Year holidays.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)

((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com; 82-2-3704-5685; Reuters Messaging: hyunjoo.jin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.