Tesla shares skid after Feb China sales slump

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

March 04, 2024 — 12:49 pm EST

Written by Hyunjoo Jin for Reuters ->

San Francisco , March 4 (Reuters) - Shares of Tesla TSLA.O fell more than 7% on Monday after its China sales slumped in February from a year earlier, amid rising competition and a sales slowdown during the Lunar New Year holidays.

