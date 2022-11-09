US Markets
Tesla shares down over 5%, hit the lowest level in 20 months

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

November 09, 2022 — 01:21 pm EST

Written by Hyunjoo Jin for Reuters ->

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O shares slid to their lowest level in over 20 months on Wednesday after Chief Executive Elon Musk sold $3.95 billion worth of shares in the electric-vehicle maker.

Tesla shares were down 5.7% at $180.50 each.

