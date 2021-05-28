US Markets
Tesla shares dip on recall rumors

Akanksha Rana Reuters
May 28 (Reuters) - Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA.O fell more than 1% on Friday after an unverified tweet said the electric carmaker had decided to recall some of its Model Y and Model 3 vehicles, citing a note from the company.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment and Reuters was unable to verify the statement from the company that was shown in the tweet.

    Most Popular