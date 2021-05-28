Tesla shares dip on recall rumors

May 28 (Reuters) - Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA.O fell more than 1% on Friday after an unverified tweet said the electric carmaker had decided to recall some of its Model Y and Model 3 vehicles, citing a note from the company.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment and Reuters was unable to verify the statement from the company that was shown in the tweet.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.