Tesla shares bounce after record plunge
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O shares bounced on Wednesday, a day after the electric car maker suffered the biggest one-day percentage drop in the company's history.
Shares jumped 6.88% a day after falling more than 21% as the company was passed over for inclusion in the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX index. The decline on Tuesday chopped off about $80 billion in Tesla's market value, or more than the combined value of fellow automakers General Motors GM.N and Ford Motor F.N.
The stock has been on a meteoric climb this year, rising about 400% through Sept. 4, including a gain of more than 74% in August as expectations grew the company would be included in the S&P 500 after its second-quarter earnings cleared a hurdle for inclusion in the index.
S&P late Friday announced it would include online craft seller Etsy Inc ETSY.O, semiconductor equipment maker Teradyne Inc TER.O and pharmaceutical technology company Catalent Inc CTLT.N to the S&P 500 instead.
Tuesday's decline pushed the stock down to a closing level of $330.21, just above its 50-day moving average of $329.63, a key technical support level.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Chris Reese)
((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik; Reuters Messaging: charles.mikolajczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- S.Korea's Celltrion to begin commercial production of COVID-19 antibody drug
- Kimberly-Clark to buy Indonesian diaper maker Softex for $1.2 bln
- EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration weighs blacklisting China's chipmaker SMIC
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Luby's Inc, Vaxart Inc, Nikola Corporation, Qualcomm Inc