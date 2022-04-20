Tesla shareholders lose bid for 'gag order' against Elon Musk

April 20 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday rejected an effort by Tesla Inc TSLA.O shareholders to obtain a "gag order" preventing Elon Musk from publicly discussing their lawsuit accusing him of deceiving them with a 2018 tweet about taking his electric car company private.

The ruling was issued by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese)

