Tesla shareholders lose bid for 'gag order' against Elon Musk

Jonathan Stempel Reuters
A federal judge on Wednesday rejected an effort by Tesla Inc shareholders to obtain a "gag order" preventing Elon Musk from publicly discussing their lawsuit accusing him of deceiving them with a 2018 tweet about taking his electric car company private.

The ruling was issued by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco.

