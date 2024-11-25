Tesla settling technology theft suit with Rivian, Bloomberg says

Tesla (TSLA) has reached a “conditional” settlement in its 2020 lawsuit accusing Rivian (RIVN) of poaching its employees in order to steal electric-vehicle trade secrets, Malathi Nayak of Bloomberg reports. Tesla did not disclose the specifics about the agreement in a court filing, but told a California judge it seeks dismissal of the case by December 24th upon satisfactory completion of the terms.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TSLA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.