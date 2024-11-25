Tesla settling technology theft suit with Rivian, Bloomberg says

Tesla (TSLA) has reached a “conditional” settlement in its 2020 lawsuit accusing Rivian (RIVN) of poaching its employees in order to steal electric-vehicle trade secrets, Malathi Nayak of Bloomberg reports. Tesla did not disclose the specifics about the agreement in a court filing, but told a California judge it seeks dismissal of the case by December 24th upon satisfactory completion of the terms.
