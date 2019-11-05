US Markets

Tesla settles with Walmart over solar panel installations, fires

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published

Walmart Inc has agreed to settle its legal dispute accusing Tesla Inc of negligence in the installation of solar panels atop hundreds of its stores, resulting in at least seven fires.

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N has agreed to settle its legal dispute accusing Tesla Inc TSLA.O of negligence in the installation of solar panels atop hundreds of its stores, resulting in at least seven fires.

In a joint statement provided by Tesla on Tuesday, the companies said they were "pleased to have resolved the issues raised by Walmart" concerning the installations, and looked forward to "a safe re-energization of our sustainable energy systems."

Walmart had sued Tesla in August, accusing its Tesla Energy affiliate of "widespread, systematic negligence" in the installation of solar panels, and asking that the panels be removed from more than 240 stores.

Terms of the accord were not disclosed. Walmart, Tesla and their respective lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular