Tesla seeks nod for Shanghai-made Model Y SUV - industry ministry

SHANGHAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O is seeking the Chinese industry ministry's permission to produce Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, a document on the ministry's website showed on Thursday.

The automaker is expanding its car factory in Shanghai, where it is making Model 3 electric sedans. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

