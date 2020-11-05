US Markets
Tesla seeks nod for Shanghai-made Model Y SUV - industry ministry

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is seeking the Chinese industry ministry's permission to produce Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, a document on the ministry's website showed on Thursday.

The automaker is expanding its car factory in Shanghai, where it is making Model 3 electric sedans. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

