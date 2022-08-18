US Markets
TSLA

Tesla seeks hearing on California regulator Autopilot allegations

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Tesla Inc has asked for a hearing to present a defense after it was accused by a California state transportation regulator of falsely advertising its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features as providing autonomous vehicle control.

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O has asked for a hearing to present a defense after it was accused by a California state transportation regulator of falsely advertising its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features as providing autonomous vehicle control.

In complaints filed July 28 with the state Office of Administrative Hearings, California's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said Tesla misled prospective customers with advertising that overstated how well its advanced driver assistance systems worked.

Tesla said in notices filed with the state that were released Thursday that it is seeking a hearing and intends to present a defense.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular