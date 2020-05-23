US Markets
TSLA

Tesla seeks China nod to build Model 3 vehicles with LFP batteries -ministry

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Tesla Inc is seeking Chinese government approval to build model 3 vehicles in the country equipped with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, a document on the website of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

BEIJING, May 23 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O is seeking Chinese government approval to build model 3 vehicles in the country equipped with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, a document on the website of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

Reuters exclusively reported in February that Tesla is in advanced talks to use LFP batteries from CATL 300750.SZ that contain no cobalt - one of the most expensive metals in electric vehicle (EV) batteries - in cars made at its China plant.

The document does not show the name of the battery maker. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. car maker is building Model 3 vehicles at its Shanghai factory. It uses EV batteries from Panasonic Corp 6752.T and LG Chem 051910.KS. CATL has said it would start supplying Tesla from July.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular