Stocks
TSLA

TESLA Scraps Plans to Make Model S Plaid+, Shares Rise

Contributor
Devina Lohia TipRanks
Published

TESLA (TSLA) revealed that it has abandoned its plans to develop Model S Plaid+, the most expensive upgraded version of its sedan.

Following the announcement, shares of the company increased 1% to close at $605.13 on June 7.

TESLA CEO Elon Musk commented, “Model S goes to Plaid speed this week. Plaid+ is cancelled. No need, as Plaid is just so good.”

He added that the upgraded version was cancelled as Plaid itself could go from 0 to 60mph in less than 2 seconds. (See TESLA stock analysis on TipRanks)

Notably, Model S Plaid+ would have been the most premium version of its sedan, priced at around $150,000. Key features of the cancelled model included 1,100 horsepower, 520 miles of range on a fully charged battery, and an acceleration of 0 to 60 mph in less than two seconds.

Recently, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $1000 (65.3% upside potential) on the stock.

Overall, the stock has a Hold consensus rating based on 10 Buys, 7 Holds and 6 Sells.   TESLA average analyst price target of $640.29 implies 5.8% upside potential from current levels. Shares of TSLA have jumped 218.5% over the past year.

Related News:
Zumiez Posts Blowout Q1 Results; Shares Pop
ISS Recommends That Extended Stay America Shareholders Vote In Favor of Higher Deal Price
DTE Energy Announces Spin-Off Dividend of DT Midstream Shares

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular