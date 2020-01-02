US Markets

Tesla says will deliver second batch of China-made Model 3s on Jan. 7

Tesla Inc will deliver a second batch of China-made Model 3 sedans to customers on Jan. 7 at an event at its Shanghai plant, a representative for the firm told Reuters on Thursday.

The customers are not Tesla employees, the representative said, unlike those who received the first set of China-made Model 3s on Monday.

