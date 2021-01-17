US Markets
Tesla says starts delivering Shanghai-made Model Y in China

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

Tesla Inc said on Monday it has started delivering its Shanghai-made Model Y sports utility vehicles to customers in China. A representative for the U.S. automaker made the comment in response to a query from Reuters.

The company obtained permission to start selling the cars from the Chinese government in November and has set a starting price of 339,900 yuan ($52,400).

($1 = 6.4858 Chinese yuan renminbi)

