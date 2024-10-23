Tesla says Q3 Powerwall deployments saw record high for 2nd consecutive quarter

17:23 EDT Tesla (TSLA) says Q3 Powerwall deployments saw record high for 2nd consecutive quarter
- Tesla up 9% afterhours at $232.52 after Q3 earnings beat
- TSLA Earnings: Tesla Soars after EPS Tops Estimates
- Tesla sees slight growth in vehicle deliveries in 2024
- Tesla says has sufficient liquidity to fund product roadmap
- Tesla: Ahead of schedule on 29k H100 cluster at Gigafactory Texas
