US Markets

Tesla says plans to open China design and research centre

Contributor
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUN YILEI

U.S. electric car maker Tesla plans to open a design and research centre in China to make "Chinese-style" vehicles, the company said in a recruitment notice on its official WeChat account.

SHANGHAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. electric car maker Tesla plans to open a design and research centre in China to make "Chinese-style" vehicles, the company said in a recruitment notice on its official WeChat account.

Wednesday's notice sought to recruit designers and other staff to help fulfil the goal, and called for applications by Feb. 1, but did not identify the centre's location.

"In order to achieve a shift of 'Made in China' to 'Designed in China', Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has proposed a very cool thing - set up a design and research centre in China," it read.

It was not immediately clear when the centre might begin operations, however.

Tesla's first factory outside the United States is in the eastern city of Shanghai, and it started delivering China-made Model 3 vehicles this month.

Last week, Musk launched a Model Y electric sports utility vehicle programme at the $2 billion factory, with an on-stage dance that raised an online storm.

That was also the week that Tesla's stock market value hit nearly $89 billion, eclipsing the sum of General Motors' GM.N and Ford's F.N values for the first time.

The stock move was fuelled by a surprise third-quarter profit, progress at the new China factory and better-than-expected fourth quarter deliveries.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular