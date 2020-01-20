Tesla says no unintended acceleration in its vehicles

Tesla Inc said on Monday there is no unintended acceleration in its vehicles, responding to a petition to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to recall 500,000 of the electric company's cars over the alleged safety breach.
