TSLA

Tesla says Model 3 consumer tax credits likely to be reduced after Dec.31

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

July 12, 2023 — 12:07 pm EDT

Written by Hyunjoo Jin for Reuters ->

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O said the $7,500 federal tax credits for its Model 3 electric vehicles are likely to be reduced after Dec. 31, according to its website.

The move will come after the U.S. government said in June that all Tesla Model 3 vehicles qualify for the full consumer tax credits after two of the three versions were eligible for half the credits.

