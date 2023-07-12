Tesla says Model 3 consumer tax credits likely to be reduced after Dec.31

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O said the $7,500 federal tax credits for its Model 3 electric vehicles are likely to be reduced after Dec. 31, according to its website.

The move will come after the U.S. government said in June that all Tesla Model 3 vehicles qualify for the full consumer tax credits after two of the three versions were eligible for half the credits.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)

((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com; 82-2-3704-5685; Reuters Messaging: hyunjoo.jin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.