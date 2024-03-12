Tesla says it will take some time for production at German factory to fully resume

March 12 (Reuters) - It will take some time until production at Tesla's TSLA.O German gigafactory near Berlin will fully resume, plant head Andre Thierig said late on Monday.

"It will certainly take some time until we have fully resumed production, but the most important step has been taken," Thierig said.

On Monday the power firm in charge of fixing a week-long outage said the factory had been reconnected to the electricity grid.

(Reporting by Christopher Steitz; Writing by Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by Kim Coghill)

