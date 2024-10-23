Tesla says cost of goods sold per vehicle ‘at lowest level ever’ at $35.1K

Says Cybertruck has become third best-selling EV in Q3 behind Model Y and Model 3. Says Q3 Supercharger Stations grew 20% to 6.7K, Supercharger Connectors up 22% at 62.4K.

