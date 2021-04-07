TSLA

Tesla says cameras in cars not activated outside N.America -Weibo post

Contributor
Josh Horwitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Wednesday that cameras inside its cars are not activated outside of North America, in a statement published on its Chinese social media page.

SHANGHAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O said on Wednesday that cameras inside its cars are not activated outside of North America, in a statement published on its Chinese social media page.

Tesla faces scrutiny in China where the military in March banned Tesla cars from entering its complexes, citing security concerns over cameras in its vehicles, sources told Reuters.

"Even in the United States, car owners can freely choose whether to turn on its use. Tesla is equipped with a network security system with world-leading security levels to ensure user privacy protection," the company wrote on Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media site.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; editing by Jason Neely)

((Josh.Horwitz@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830007;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters