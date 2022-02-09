US Markets
TSLA

Tesla says California DFEH to sue company over alleged discrimination

Contributors
Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Tesla Inc said on Wednesday the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) intends to file a lawsuit against the company alleging systematic racial discrimination and harassment.

Adds details from statement, background

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O said on Wednesday the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) intends to file a lawsuit against the company alleging systematic racial discrimination and harassment.

The lawsuit appears to be focused on alleged misconduct at the Fremont factory between 2015 and 2019, Tesla said in a statement.

The electric-car maker said it will ask the court to pause the case once the department files its lawsuit.

DFEH did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company has been fighting a series of lawsuits over allegations of racial discrimination and sexual harassment in the past year.

It was sued by two female employees last year, with both their lawsuits alleging a "hostile work environment" against women at the car maker's factory in Fremont, California.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Arun Koyyur)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular