Tesla sales up in Germany, 2.4% of German new car registrations in January - KBA

BERLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The number of new Tesla vehicles TSLA.O registered in Germany rose in January by 912.2% from last year's figures to 4,241, federal motor authority KBA reported on Friday, with Tesla cars making up 2.4% of all new registrations.

Registrations of Tesla vehicles in 2022 in Germany were traditionally higher towards the end of the quarter and dropped back down in the first month of the following quarter, jumping from 3,185 in October last year to 16,948 in December.

The January 2023 figure is the largest year-on-year jump registered among carmakers selling in Germany that month, up from just 419 in the same month last year, according to the KBA.

Tesla cut its prices in Germany in mid-January by about 1% to almost 17% on the Model 3 and the Model Y, and pushed back delivery times by around a month.

Still, the impact of these price cuts will likely only be seen in registration figures later in the quarter given delivery times of one to three months.

In China, where sales of China-made EVs in January rose 10% from last year's figures, the carmaker plans to step up output at its Shanghai plant over the next two months to meet demand ignited by the price cuts.

