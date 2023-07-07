News & Insights

Tesla rolls out global cash rebate as EV price war heats up

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

July 07, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

July 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O rolled out a new incentive globally allowing buyers to earn extra incentives through referrals from existing customers, a strategy long used by traditional automakers to boost sales.

The cash rebates are applicable in markets including the United States, China, Canada and Germany, according to Tesla's regional websites on Friday.

