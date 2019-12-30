US Markets

Tesla-rival Nio posts higher third-quarter deliveries, shares rise

Ambhini Aishwarya Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Tesla-rival Nio Inc on Monday reported more deliveries in its third quarter than in second, sending its U.S.-listed shares up more than 12% in trading before the bell.

The electric-vehicle maker delivered 4,799 vehicles in the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with 3,553 deliveries in the second quarter of 2019.

Total revenue rose nearly 25% to 1.84 billion yuan ($263.38 million) in the third quarter from 1.47 billion yuan a year earlier.

($1 = 6.9861 Chinese yuan renminbi)

