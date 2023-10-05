News & Insights

Tesla requests infrastructure ahead of Mexico factory construction, state govt says

October 05, 2023 — 12:42 pm EDT

Written by Tomas Bravo for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Tesla has asked for infrastructure to be built in the northern Mexican state where the carmaker plans to construct a new automotive plant, the state's government said on Thursday.

The company controlled by Elon Musk requested the Nuevo Leon state government build energy, water, road and rail infrastructure, the state said in a statement.

