Markets
TSLA

Tesla Reports Q3 Vehicle Production & Deliveries - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) reported that, in the third quarter, the company produced just over 145,000 vehicles and delivered nearly 140,000 vehicles. The company noted that its delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, and the final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more. In terms of days of sales, the company's new vehicle inventory declined further in third quarter.

Tesla, Inc. said its net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of its financial performance when it announces third quarter earnings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular