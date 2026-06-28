Tesla Reports Q2 Deliveries in a Matter of Days. Here's the Number That Matters.

Key Points

The consensus estimate calls for Tesla to deliver about 406,000 vehicles in the second quarter.

That total would edge past the 384,122 vehicles delivered in the same quarter a year earlier.

A surge in Europe and steady demand in China may need to offset a softer U.S. market.

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Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is set to report its second-quarter vehicle deliveries in the first days of July -- something that will draw attention away from its more aspirational ventures like robotaxis and humanoid robots. The most important figure from the production and delivery update will likely be the year-over-year growth rate in deliveries.

The update will be timely, as deliveries are the most direct measure of whether demand for Tesla's cars is recovering after a difficult 2025 -- and this quarter is the first meaningful test of whether that recovery has staying power.

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In 2025, Tesla delivered 1,636,129 vehicles, down 8.6% from nearly 1.8 million in 2024. The first quarter of 2026 brought a return to growth, with deliveries rising 6.3% year over year to 358,023. But there was a complication: Tesla produced about 50,000 more vehicles than it delivered -- a larger-than-usual gap between supply and demand that likely worried some investors.

So, can Tesla report a strong enough year-over-year growth rate to convince investors that a sustainable rebound in the company's automotive business is underway?

Here's the threshold Tesla needs to cross

Wall Street's consensus calls for about 406,000 deliveries in the second quarter. Some of the more bullish forecasts run higher, at about 420,000. Either would clear the comparison that matters most: the 384,122 vehicles Tesla delivered in the second quarter of 2025.

Climbing back above that year-ago level would mean Tesla has put together two straight quarters of growth.

So, here's a simple way to frame the report: A number around 406,000 or higher would arguably signal that a meaningful recovery is on track. A figure near or above 420,000 would suggest momentum is building faster than expected. But a result that slips back toward last year's 384,122 would support the bear case, showing that the first-quarter bounce was temporary and that demand still isn't keeping pace with Tesla's production.

Where the number gets decided

While Tesla doesn't break out regional deliveries in its quarterly production and deliveries update, regional performance will be key to the overall figure.

Europe has reportedly recently turned from a weak spot into a source of growth for the company; Tesla's new-car registrations there more than doubled year over year in May, a sharp reversal from the steep declines that weighed on 2025. China, Tesla's second-largest market, has also reportedly held up well, helped by the refreshed Model Y.

The drag, however, may be the United States. With the tax credit having expired at the end of the third quarter of 2025, U.S. demand has cooled, and registrations there have reportedly tracked down by the mid-teens so far this year. So the second-quarter number probably comes down to one question: Is the strength in Europe and China enough to more than offset any domestic softness?

Still, even though the reported year-over-year growth rate for Tesla's deliveries will be an important figure to watch, it's clear that investors buy the stock for far more than its automotive business. After all, that's the only thing that could explain its astronomical valuation. Tesla stock trades at about 345 times earnings -- a multiple that only makes sense if investors are paying for self-driving software and robots rather than for simply electric cars.

But the car business still generates the majority of Tesla's revenue, so a soft delivery number would be a reminder of how far the company is from growing into its wild valuation.

Tesla shares are down about 16% so far in 2026, trading well below their December high near $490. So you can bet investors are hoping for some good news. With that said, the more important update will probably come later in July, when the company reports its full second-quarter results, which will include financials like revenue and cash flow, as well as the company's progress on its important Robotaxi operation and its longer-term ambitions, such as humanoid robots.

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Daniel Sparks has clients with positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.