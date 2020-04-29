Markets
TSLA

Tesla Reports Profit In Q1; Automotive Revenues Up 38%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Tesla (TSLA) reported first quarter non GAAP earnings per share of $1.24 compared to a loss of $2.90 per share, previous year. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.36, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $951 million, compared to $155 million, last year.

First quarter total revenues were $5.99 billion, up 32 percent from previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter. Automotive revenues were $5.13 billion, up 38 percent. Automotive gross margin excluding regulatory credits was 20% compared to 15.3%, previous year.

Shares of Tesla were up 9% after hours.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular